Birmingham Restaurant Week 2021 - Winter Edition

Cold Weather? Oh it’s snow problem! Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) is back for Winter and is bringing the heat! Presented by Spire, BRW Winter Edition is happening January 14-31, 2021.

Support Birmingham’s Premier Culinary and Beverage event with Curbside and To-Go options as well as traditional, but limited, dine-in options, as safety precautions are still being mandated. Patio seating will also be available for those visiting restaurants with outdoor heaters. Family-Style Meal options will also be offered on BRW menus this year. Consider BRW Winter Edition a holiday after the holidays! Put down your cooking utensils and call off the diet - you deserve to indulge.

From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy special breakfast, lunch or dinner 2 and 3-course, prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person at approximately 50 restaurants.

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, this 18-day event makes it easy and affordable for patrons to sip and savor the flavor of Birmingham’s acclaimed and diverse culinary and cocktail culture. Keeping bellies full, hearts happy and restaurants cookin’ is something everyone can contribute toward during BRW 2021 - Winter Edition!

Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!