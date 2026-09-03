Birmingham Jumpstart GED Classes

Our comprehensive GED program equips adult learners with the knowledge and skills necessary to obtain their high school equivalency credential. Jumpstart provides students with a wealth of resources, including study materials, test-taking strategies, and practice tests, to ensure their success. The program is structured as a 12-week module, during which students receive personalized guidance and support. Each week, an evaluation is conducted to assess their progress and provide tailored feedback, ensuring they remain on track throughout their learning journey. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.