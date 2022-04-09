Birmingham-Hoover Diabetes Walk

Southeastern Diabetes Education Services plans to hold its annual Diabetes Walk for Camp-Seale Harris on Saturday, April 9, at Veterans Park.

The walk, which includes a 1-mile option and 3.1-mile option, raises money to help send children with diabetes to day camps and summer camps that are designed specifically for them.

This year’s race is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but other activities will continue through noon, including music with a disc jockey, balloon art, a bounce house/slide and various vendors, said Shelby Harrison, the community and events manager for the nonprofit.