The Birmingham Folk Festival. Be Healed by the Power of Local Music!

Join us for the fourth annual Birmingham Folk Festival! Bring the entire family to enjoy incredible live music, arts and crafts, activities, and food in historic Avondale Park. The festival runs from 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday, May 17th, and best of all, it's still FREE for everyone!

Avondale Park will come alive with beautiful music, vibrant performances, and joyful celebrations. The main stage lineup features the Jackson-Olin High School Marching Band's electrifying energy, Sahi On Ko Djony's captivating African rhythms and dances, The Chad Fisher Group's soul, blues, and jazz tones, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble's dynamic Louisiana vibes, Firetown Bluegrass's 100% organic sound, and Pynk Beard's heartfelt country storytelling.

Returning for the 2025 festival are a diverse group of talented makers, an array of fun and interactive activities for children and teens, spirited dancing, and food trucks offering tasty fare. There's truly something for everyone at this year’s Birmingham Folk Festival! We can't wait to see you on May 17th.

A non-profit organization dedicated to promoting unity and strengthening the community through the arts, Birmingham Folk Festival, Inc., believes that music is a powerful tool for bringing people together and celebrating the diversity of our city.

We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be part of this special event. For more information, please visit our website, BirminghamFolkFest.org, and select the "Volunteer" tab. Help us keep the festival free by donating or becoming a sponsor! Visit BirminghamFolkFest.org and click on the "Support" tab for more information.