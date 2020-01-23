Birmingham Boys Choir - Open Auditions Now in Progress

Birmingham Boys Choir 2025 Kentucky Avenue, Suite D, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Do you know a boy interested in music and singing? We're currently auditioning boys, ages 8-16, to begin next season 2020-21. Schedule your appointment here, https://birminghamboyschoir.org/auditions/

Birmingham Boys Choir 2025 Kentucky Avenue, Suite D, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
2057679219
