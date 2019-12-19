Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert

Top off your holiday season with one of Birmingham’s most favorite time-honored traditions! The Birmingham Boys Choir will present its 42nd Annual Christmas Concert on December 19, 2019 at Briarwood Presbyterian Church at 7:00PM.

You and your family are invited to sing along with your beloved Christmas carols and also experience the warm, rich traditional sound of the boy choir.

Adding to the excitement this year, some of our BBC Dads, Grandfathers and Alumni will join the boys in singing a few songs. We’re thankful for this legacy and the support of choir families.

This free concert is our gift to the community and is sure to be a highlight of the season making wonderful memories for all!