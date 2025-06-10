Birmingham Baroque Concert

Birmingham Baroque is an ensemble of four professional musicians who have spent a lifetime performing with various musical groups in the area. The primary focus of this ensemble is the delightful music composed between 1600 and 1750. They enjoy exploring the vibrancy, nuances, and uniqueness of this Baroque period using violin, recorder, cello and harpsichord. Though the goal is not necessarily to recreate what would have been heard hundreds of years prior, sharing the joy of these treasures today along with interesting history and insight into the instruments is most enriching for all. Free program, but registration required for headcount. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.