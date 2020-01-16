Birding in Costa Rica

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Bonus Program (free to Public) entitled "Birding in Costa Rica." Instructor is Dwight Lammon, retired emergency and critical care nurse: world-traveling bird observer; birding teacher from OLLI in Tuscaloosa. We will learn about birds, specifically, those in Costa Rica, through his stunning photography.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Homewood, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, Outdoor
