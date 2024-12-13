Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Taking control of your time.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for lunch each month to discuss a different professional growth topic and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. Michelle’s Book recommendation for this topic: Happier Hour by Cassie Holmes. Lunch sponsored by the Friends of Homewood Library. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
