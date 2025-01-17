Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Cultivating a growth mindset.

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for lunch to discuss a different professional growth topic and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. Michelle’s Podcast recommendation: Hidden Brain Innovation 2.0: Multiplying the Growth Mindset. Lunch sponsored by the Friends of Homewood Library. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Cultivating a growth mindset. - 2025-01-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Cultivating a growth mindset. - 2025-01-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Cultivating a growth mindset. - 2025-01-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Cultivating a growth mindset. - 2025-01-17 12:00:00 ical