Big Ideas Book Club – Topic: Communication
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Each month explore a different professional growth topic and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. March book selection: Get to the Point: Sharpen Your Message and Make Your Words Matter by Joel Schwartzberg. This title is available on Hoopla! Bring your favorite related podcasts, Ted Talks, books, articles, etc. to share. Place a copy on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events