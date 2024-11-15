Big Ideas Book Club – The Power of Moments by Chip Heath & Dan Heath
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
It’s the little moments that matter. Our personal and professional lives are built from an endless stream of moments. This entertaining and insightful book will help you understand which moments are most impactful and how you can use that knowledge to create them. BIBC is a monthly book club for personal and professional development. Lunch sponsored by the Friends of Homewood Library. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
