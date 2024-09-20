Big Ideas Book Club – Bring your favorites! (Nonfiction)
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
A book club for professional growth, leadership, and personal development. Join us for lunch each month to discuss a different nonfiction title and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. Lunch sponsored by the Friends of Homewood Library. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events