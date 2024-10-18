Big Ideas Book Club – Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Dr. Henry Cloud, a clinical psychologist, has an extensive background working with leadership teams and executives to improving performance, leadership skills, and culture. Here, he leverages his expertise of human behavior, neuroscience, and business leadership to explain how the best leaders set boundaries within their organizations, with their teams, and with themselves. BIBC is a monthly book club for personal and professional development. Lunch sponsored by the Friends of Homewood Library. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud - 2024-10-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud - 2024-10-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud - 2024-10-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Ideas Book Club – Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud - 2024-10-18 12:00:00 ical