Big Ideas Book Club – Boundaries for Leaders by Dr. Henry Cloud

Dr. Henry Cloud, a clinical psychologist, has an extensive background working with leadership teams and executives to improving performance, leadership skills, and culture. Here, he leverages his expertise of human behavior, neuroscience, and business leadership to explain how the best leaders set boundaries within their organizations, with their teams, and with themselves. BIBC is a monthly book club for personal and professional development. Lunch sponsored by the Friends of Homewood Library. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.