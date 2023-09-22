Big Ideas Book Club: Atomic Habits
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library is launching a new book club for professional growth: Big Ideas Book Club.
Book clubs can be a powerful way to learn new skills, find new ideas, and build connections.
Join the Homewood Library for lunch each month to discuss a different nonfiction title and share how the ideas impact our lives and work. We'll also explore articles and podcasts relating to professional development/ self-improvement/ leadership.
Our first book: Atomic Habits by James Clear.
Lunch provided.
