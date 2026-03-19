Better Than Therapy Book Club – View From Lake Como By Adriana Trigian

Adriana Trigiani's delightfully charming The View from Lake Como is a love letter to Italy and family seasoned with food, romance, and self-empowerment. Trigiani brings a poignant portrait of the strengths, weaknesses, contradictions, and durability of Italian-American families. Register online for the Zoom link at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.