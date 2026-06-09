Better Than Therapy Book Club – I Thought It Would Be Better Than This by Jessica N. Turner

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we explore Jessica N. Turner’s latest book I Thought It would be Better Than This. Part memoir, part personal improvement guidebook, this book is a must have for anyone navigating personal and professional transitions. This beautiful book shows readers how, even in our darkest moments, there is hope for making it through and an opportunity for a transformative new beginning. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
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