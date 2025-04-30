Better Than Therapy Book Club – Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout

Join us for Elizabeth Strout’s latest Lucy Barton novel. With her remarkable insight into the human condition and silences that contain multitudes, Elizabeth Strout returns to the town of Crosby, Maine, and to her beloved cast of characters—Lucy Barton, Olive Kitteridge, Bob Burgess, and more—as they deal with a shocking crime in their midst, fall in love and yet choose to be apart, and grapple with the question, as Lucy Barton puts it, “What does anyone’s life mean?” Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.