Better Than Therapy Book Club: A Slow Fire Burning
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we discuss A Slow Fire Burning which is the latest from author Paula Hawkins. We follow three women close to the deceased—an ex, an aunt, and a neighbor. Each has kindled a hot-burning anger against the man in question, and this brilliantly crafted novel explores the entanglement of betrayal and retaliation, the damage of loss, and how tragedy reverberates in ways we can never expect. Register online.
