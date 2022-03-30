Better Than Therapy Book Club: A Slow Fire Burning

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we discuss A Slow Fire Burning which is the latest from author Paula Hawkins. We follow three women close to the deceased—an ex, an aunt, and a neighbor. Each has kindled a hot-burning anger against the man in question, and this brilliantly crafted novel explores the entanglement of betrayal and retaliation, the damage of loss, and how tragedy reverberates in ways we can never expect. Register online.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
205-332-6600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: A Slow Fire Burning - 2022-03-30 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: A Slow Fire Burning - 2022-03-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: A Slow Fire Burning - 2022-03-30 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: A Slow Fire Burning - 2022-03-30 14:00:00 ical