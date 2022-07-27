Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Sentence
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Louise Erdrich’s latest novel The Sentence. This book is a hard-won love letter to readers and to booksellers, as well as a compelling story about how we cope with pain and fear, injustice and illness. One good way is to press a beloved book into another's hands. The Sentence asks what we owe to the living, the dead, to the reader and to the book.
