Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Sentence

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we explore Louise Erdrich’s latest novel The Sentence. This book is a hard-won love letter to readers and to booksellers, as well as a compelling story about how we cope with pain and fear, injustice and illness. One good way is to press a beloved book into another's hands. The Sentence asks what we owe to the living, the dead, to the reader and to the book.

