Better Than Therapy Book Club – Persuasion by Jane Austen

Join us as we explore Jane Austen’s last book Persuasion which tells the story of a second chance, the reawakening of love between Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth, whom eight years earlier she had been persuaded not to marry. It is a timeless classic that explores the themes of love, relationships and social class. Through her captivating characters, Austen paints a vivid picture of the time period and the struggles of a woman trying to find her place in society. The story is full of wit and charm, and the dialogue is as sharp and relevant today as it was when it was first published. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.