Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Paper Palace
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Miranda Cowley Heller’s story of summer, secrets, love, and lies: in the course of a singular day on Cape Cod, one woman must make a life-changing decision that has been brewing for decades. The Paper Palace is the place of unraveling secrets, lies and a very complex love triangle. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
