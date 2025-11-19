Better Than Therapy Book Club – Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

Join us as we explore Australian author Liane Moriarty newest novel Here One Moment. This book takes readers on a wild ride as passengers deal with love, heartbreak, and careers, all while contemplating whether fate and destiny are real—and whether the outcome can be changed. It’s a captivating book that keeps you reading till the end to find out what happens to the passengers and just who Cherry really is. Terrifically crafted . . . By turns bighearted and sardonic, Here One Moment ponders such imponderables as free will, providence, love, death. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.