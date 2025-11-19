Better Than Therapy Book Club – Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Australian author Liane Moriarty newest novel Here One Moment. This book takes readers on a wild ride as passengers deal with love, heartbreak, and careers, all while contemplating whether fate and destiny are real—and whether the outcome can be changed. It’s a captivating book that keeps you reading till the end to find out what happens to the passengers and just who Cherry really is. Terrifically crafted . . . By turns bighearted and sardonic, Here One Moment ponders such imponderables as free will, providence, love, death. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.