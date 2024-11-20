Better Than Therapy Book Club – Mr. Breakfast

In Mr.Breakfast, a man unexpectedly gets to choose his own adventure—literally—in ways which make living an unexamined life impossible, and will make readers’ hearts hurt for him in a thousand ways. Graham Patterson has hit several speed bumps in the road of life: his career as a comedian is sputtering, he’s been dumped, and he has no idea what’s next. So,he decides to drive cross country, giving himself until California to figure out his next move. But a funny thing happens in North Carolina—he impulsively gets a tattoo from a brilliant artist, and suddenly, in addition to the life he’s living, he also has two—very different—other lives to choose from. His three options promise him some combination of love, fame, fatherhood, and more. But how does he choose? Dazzlingly original (it’s Jonathan Carroll, so no surprise there), slyly funny in places, thoughtfully and cleverly rendered, Mr. Breakfast is an exhilarating and moving meditation on how we deduce what matters most. Check out this title at hpl.pub/catalog.