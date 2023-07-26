Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Mitford Affair

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

In this suspenseful in-depth exploration of the complications and bonds of sisterhood, Benedict perfectly captures the anxiety and uncertainty of England’s interwar years and serves as a timely reminder of the dangers of enigmatic autocrats. The Mitford Affair is an immersive, spellbinding novel that illuminates the terrible allure fascism holds for some, as well as the courage and moral clarity that enable others to resist even when beloved friends and family succumb.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Talks & Readings
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Mitford Affair - 2023-07-26 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Mitford Affair - 2023-07-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Mitford Affair - 2023-07-26 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club - The Mitford Affair - 2023-07-26 14:00:00 ical