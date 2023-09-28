Better Than Therapy Book Club: Our Missing Hearts
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
At the center of the story is a family separated by a nationalistic movement that feels chilling in how it might just happen today. A mom mysteriously disappears—and her young son learns why on a courageous quest to find her, aided by everyday heroes in unexpected places. This thought-provoking story serves as a warning, a dystopian fairy tale, and a suspenseful thriller with moments of hope mixed in to buoy you as you read.
