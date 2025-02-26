Better Than Therapy Book Club – Long Island by Colm Toibin
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we discuss the critically acclaimed, bestselling author, Colm Toibin’s sequel to Brooklyn. Long Island is a spectacularly moving novel featuring Eilis Lacey, the complex and enigmatic heroine of Brooklyn, Tóibín’s most popular work.in twenty years. A gripping literary tale of family secrets, identity, and the complexities of human relationships unfolding in 1970s Long Island. Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster!
