Better Than Therapy Book Club – Long Island by Colm Toibin

Join us as we discuss the critically acclaimed, bestselling author, Colm Toibin’s sequel to Brooklyn. Long Island is a spectacularly moving novel featuring Eilis Lacey, the complex and enigmatic heroine of Brooklyn, Tóibín’s most popular work.in twenty years. A gripping literary tale of family secrets, identity, and the complexities of human relationships unfolding in 1970s Long Island. Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster!