Better Than Therapy Book Club - What Jonah Knew with Author Barbara Graham
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Barbara Graham’s What Jonah Knew the tale of a seven-year-old boy inexplicably recalls the memories of a missing 22-year-old musician in this psychological thriller about the fierce love between mothers and sons across lifetimes, a work of gripping suspense with a supernatural twist that mesmerizes. Author Barbara Graham will be joining us via Zoom.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events