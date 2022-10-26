Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Invisible Life of Addie Larue
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore V.E.Schwab’s incredible book The Invisible Life of Addie Larue. The story begins in France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever―and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, and a dazzling adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.