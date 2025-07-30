Better Than Therapy Book Club – From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story for the first time in this raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir faithfully completed by her daughter, Riley Keough. This extraordinary book is written in both Lisa Marie’s and Riley’s voices, a mother and daughter communicating—from this world to the one beyond—as they try to heal each other. Profoundly moving and deeply revealing, From Here to the Great Unknown is a book like no other—the last words of the only child of an American icon. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir - 2025-07-30 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir - 2025-07-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir - 2025-07-30 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir - 2025-07-30 14:00:00 ical