Better Than Therapy Book Club – Christmas With the Queen

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Christmas with the Queen is, in a word, delicious. As with Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb’s previous collaborations, it balances deftly observed historical details, an engaging plot, and delightful characters (HM the late Queen among them) who become familiar and dear to the reader after only a few pages. This heartwarming tale weaves together Christmas and a second chance at love into one charming story. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
