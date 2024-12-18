Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

New York Times bestselling author Peter Swanson pens a spectacularly spine-chilling novella in which an American art student in London is invited to join a classmate for the holidays at Starvewood Hall, her family’s Cotswold manor house. But behind the holly and pine boughs, secrets are about to unravel, revealing this seemingly charming English village’s grim history. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson - 2024-12-18 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson - 2024-12-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson - 2024-12-18 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Christmas Guest by Peter Swanson - 2024-12-18 14:00:00 ical