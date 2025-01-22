Better Than Therapy Book Club – Brooklyn Bring Your Brown Bag Lunch, Movie & Book Discussion

Join us as we discuss Colm Toibin’s bestselling novel Brooklyn. Eilis Lacey, for one of the most unforgettable characters in contemporary literature, has come of age in small-town Ireland in the hard years following World War Two. When an Irish priest from Brooklyn offers to sponsor Eilis in America, she decides she must go, leaving her fragile mother and her charismatic sister behind. Eilis finds work in a department store on Fulton Street, and when she least expects it, finds love. Tony, who loves the Dodgers and his big Italian family, slowly wins her over with patient charm. But just as Eilis begins to fall in love, devastating news from Ireland threatens the promise of her future. Bring your own brown bag lunch, we will supply the drinks, and we will watch the acclaimed film Brooklyn, starring Saoirse Ronan and Jim Broadbent nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, and then discuss both the film and the book.