Better Than Therapy Book Club – Bring Your Own Book Club
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for our first BYOB - “Bring Your Own Book” Book Club. It is a low-pressure alternative to a traditional reading groups where members do not read the same assigned book. Instead, attendees bring whatever they are currently reading, an all-time favorite, or a book fitting a broad monthly theme. Hopefully this will be different and fun, and serve as a social "show-and-tell" for book lovers to trade diverse recommendations.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Parties & Clubs