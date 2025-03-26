Better than Therapy Book Club – The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for Amanda Peters brilliant debut novel The Berry Pickers. A four-year-old Mi’kmaq girl goes missing from the blueberry fields of Maine, sparking a mystery that will haunt the survivors, unravel a family, and remain unsolved for nearly fifty years. This is a stunning debut about love, race, brutality, and the balm of forgiveness. Place a copy on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
