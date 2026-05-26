Better Than Therapy Book Club - Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Fast-paced, thrilling, and emotional, Atmosphere is Taylor Jenkins Reid at her best: transporting readers to iconic times and places, creating complex protagonists, and telling a passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love—this time among the stars. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
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