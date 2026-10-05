Better Than Therapy Book Club – The Astral Library by Kate Quinn
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
From New York Times bestselling author Kate Quinn comes a gorgeously written fantastical adventure which poses the question: Have you ever wished you could live inside a book? Welcome to the Astral Library, where books are not just objects, but doors to new worlds, new lives, and new futures. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Parties & Clubs