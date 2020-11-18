Better Than Therapy Book Club
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The Better Than Therapy Book Club meets on the last Wednesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Join us as we discuss this enthralling historical novel about one of the most famous wedding dresses of the twentieth century—Queen Elizabeth’s wedding gown—and the fascinating women who made it.
Register online.
Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
