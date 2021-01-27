Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This book club meets on the last Wednesday of each month. Everyone is welcome!
Join us as we explore Taylor Jenkins Reid’s mesmerizing tale of in which a legendary film actress reflects on her relentless rise to the top and the risks she took, the loves she lost, and the long-held secrets the public could never imagine.
Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
