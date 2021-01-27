Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This book club meets on the last Wednesday of each month. Everyone is welcome!

Join us as we explore Taylor Jenkins Reid’s mesmerizing tale of in which a legendary film actress reflects on her relentless rise to the top and the risks she took, the loves she lost, and the long-held secrets the public could never imagine.

Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.  

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - 2021-01-27 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - 2021-01-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - 2021-01-27 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo - 2021-01-27 14:00:00 ical