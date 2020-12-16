Better Than Therapy Book Club: Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This book club meets on the last Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Bryan Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal practice dedicated to defending those most desperate and in need: the poor and the wrongly condemned. One of his first cases was that of a man who was sentenced to die for a notorious murder he insisted he didn't commit.
Registration required.
Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
