Better Than Therapy Book Club - I'll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara
to
Homewood Public Library- Adult Virtual Room 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore this masterpiece that author Michelle McNamara was writing at the time of her sudden death which offers the chilling account of a criminal mastermind and the wreckage he left behind. It is also a portrait of a woman’s obsession and her unflagging pursuit of the truth. Utterly original and compelling, it has been hailed as a modern true crime classic—one which fulfilled Michelle's dream: helping unmask the Golden State Killer.
Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
AGE GROUP: | Adults |EVENT TYPE: | Educational / Informational | Book Groups | Adult Events