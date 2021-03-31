Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Book of Two Ways
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Explore the questions of Jodi Picoult’s latest novel: What does a life well lived look like? When we leave this earth, what do we leave behind? Do we make choices, or do our choices make us? And who would you be if you hadn’t turned out to be the person you are right now? Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
