Belly Dance With Aziza

Beginner Class – Monday 6:30 pm

Level 2 Intermediate & Advanced Class – Tuesday 7:00 pm

Level 1 Intermediate Class – Wednesday at 6:30 pm

All classes at Homewood Community Center in Fitness Studio 2

Class Information:

Classes are for women age 13 and up. Each session consists of 5 – 1 hour classes with a 1-week break between each session. The second week is the last night you can join a session.

Middle Eastern Belly Dance is very popular all over the world with classes appealing to women of all ages, shapes, sizes and requires no previous dance training. Most take class to have a different experience of exercise with beautiful exotic music and for fun. Some want to learn to dance for their personal enjoyment, some enjoy dancing in class for the studio shows that are offered in the Spring and Fall, while others wish to perform at various festivals or private events; I am happy to have you in class no matter your ambition. The belly dance style that I teach is Middle Eastern or Egyptian classic.

Sorry, but the Homewood Community Center does not provide child care.

Attire: Leotard, yoga pants, T-shirts, workout clothes of any kind, knits with elastic waist.

Footwear: Ballet slippers, soft-sole shoes or barefoot, but no lace-up athletic or walking shoes, please. If you prefer to wear socks, please make sure they have the grips on the bottom to prevent sliding. The dance studios have wooden floors and mirrors.

Contact: azizaofbirmingham@att.net for the class fee and a registration form.

2021 Class Sessions

Session 1

Beginner class: Mondays; February 1st – March 1st

Intermediate 2 & Advanced class: Tuesdays; February 2nd – March 2nd

Intermediate 1 class: Wednesdays; February 3rd – March 3rd