Beginner Beekeeping Basics

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

If the thought of keeping your own bees appeals to you, join us for an overview of the basics of beekeeping for the beginner. Whatever your level of interest, it's fairly simple to learn how to keep bees. Before embarking on a beekeeping adventure, learn whether keeping bees is right for you. In the Round Auditorium.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
