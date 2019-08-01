Beginner American Sign Language Classes for Adults

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

08/01/2019 Whether you are a beginner or an experienced signer, it’s good to understand the different aspects of the language and the culture. This includes basic signs and techniques, additional resources, and the Deaf Culture taught by the representatives from the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind Birmingham Regional Center. Can’t make it to each class? No worries, register for the ones you can attend. Online registration required for each class. Room 101 (Lower Level)

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
