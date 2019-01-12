Becky Albertalli Author Talk and Book Signing

The Homewood Public Library is thrilled to present Becky Albertalli, author of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and several other bestselling young adult books, for an afternoon talk and book signing. Books will be available for purchase from Little Professor Bookstore, but guests can also bring their own copies. In the Large Auditorium.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
