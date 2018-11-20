The Exceptional Foundation is excited to have the Homewood Police Department back on our basketball court for an afternoon of fun and friendly competition. The annual Beards for Bucks game is one of the highlights of the basketball season. Join us in the stands and help cheer on both teams. The game will take place on Tuesday, November 20 at 11am at The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road. Beards for Bucks is an annual fundraiser where Homewood Police Department officers can pay a set fee per month to grow out their facial hair through the end of January. TheExceptional Foundation is one of several charities that benefit from the proceeds this year.