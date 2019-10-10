Barktoberfest

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Dog & Beer Lovers UNITE!

Come celebrate in Oktoberfest fashion, Hand in Paw style, with your furry friend by your side!

Drink local beer, participate in the popular doggie costume contest, get a drawing of your pup, and so much more all while supporting Hand in Paw.

$20 TICKET GETS YOU:

- one beer ticket

- entry into the pet costume contest

- entry into the stein hoist contest

- access to 2 doggie caricature artists

- novelty cup

- hot dogs available for first 200 attendees

- access to the Hand in Paw photo booth

Local vendors will be present for food!

*no refunds will be issued, this is a rain or shine event. Tickets will also be sold at the door night-of**

Info

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Charity & Fundraisers
205-322-5144
please enable javascript to view
