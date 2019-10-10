Barktoberfest

Dog & Beer Lovers UNITE!
Come celebrate in Oktoberfest fashion, Hand in Paw style, with your furry friend by your side!
Drink local beer, participate in the popular doggie costume contest, get a drawing of your pup, and so much more all while supporting Hand in Paw.
$20 TICKET GETS YOU:
- one beer ticket
- entry into the pet costume contest
- entry into the stein hoist contest
- access to 2 doggie caricature artists
- novelty cup
- hot dogs available for first 200 attendees
- access to the Hand in Paw photo booth
Local vendors will be present for food!
*no refunds will be issued, this is a rain or shine event. Tickets will also be sold at the door night-of**