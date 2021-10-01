Bargain Costume Closet, a sale benefitting The Dance Foundation

The Bargain Costume Closet is annual event that began in 2005 to raise funds for The Dance Foundation. Donations are welcome year ’round! While some donations are used to provide dancers with needed dancewear and shoes, most donations are sold to raise money for the Community Partnership and Tuition Assistance programs.

The sale kicks off at Noon on the first Friday of October and continues for two weeks at The Dance Foundation. Shoppers can find Halloween costumes, dance wear and dress up clothes at great prices! Early shopping is offered to all individuals who donate items within 12 months prior to the kick-off sale. Donations are welcome any time of the year! Please observe the following guidelines for making a donation in person or by mail.

We will gladly accept the following items in new or used, clean condition:

* dance wear

* recital and Halloween costumes

* dance shoes

* dress-up clothes and accessories

Please do not donate items that are not listed above. Please include your name and address inside the package if you wish to receive a thank you letter for tax purposes.

Bring or mail your donation to:

The Dance Foundation

Attn: Bargain Costume Closet

1715 27th Court South, Birmingham, AL 35209

Proceeds benefit The Dance Foundation’s Tuition Assistance Program and Community Partnership Program.