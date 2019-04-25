Bargain Bash- the “preview” party for Bargain Carousel

Please join the Junior League of Birmingham for an evening of exclusive access to all the merchandise that will be sold at Bargain Carousel. Enjoy fabulous food and tasty beverages from local businesses, incredible auction items and private shopping at bargain prices. All patrons will pay double the sticker price and bid numbers are issued with ticket purchase. Be a part of this wonderful night as we raise awareness and funds for our 38 community projects, which have made a positive impact on the Birmingham community for over 96 years.

Tickets for Bargain Bash will be available on the Bargain Carousel website: bargaincarousel.net starting in mid-March. All admission is at 6 p.m. and costs $40 per ticket.